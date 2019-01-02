50 inspiring people to feature in RDA’s milestone anniversary

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year with a “50 faces” campaign, recognising the achievements of its members, supporters and volunteers.

The campaign will take the form of an interactive collage of images, audio content and films which will be published on the RDA website and across social media throughout 2019.

The collage will share the inspiring stories of its members and supporters in a bid to challenge preconceptions about disability, volunteering and equestrian sport.

The RDA said it had some “extraordinary people” among its members and its team would be travelling the length and breadth of the UK to capture “some of the amazing people who reflect the diverse nature of RDA today”.

Caroline Ward, communications manager at RDA UK, said: “With this project we are highlighting the diversity of the RDA community, telling some very moving stories and celebrating our golden milestone through the experiences of some of the many thousands of people that take part in RDA activities.”

Some of the 50 faces will include a Bolivian national basketball player, a civilian rider for The Household Cavalry, a national newspaper journalist who narrowly missed being injured in a terrorist attack in Mumbai, a train-mad model starring in a West End show and a world champion at the wheelchair ball sport Boccia.

The charity will also be celebrating its anniversary with the launch of a new website and the opening of its purpose-built national training centre at Lowlands Farm in Warwickshire.

The RDA currently has a network of over 500 volunteer groups across the UK, with 18,000 coaches and volunteers, who help improve the lives of 25,000 people with disabilities every year. They are able to access riding, carriage driving and horse-related therapies.