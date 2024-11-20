Riders take on epic challenge in memory of eventer and other things the horse world is talking about





Cycle4Caroline

Riders and supporters are among those who have started a marathon 684-mile bike ride in aid of the British Eventing Support Trust and Spinal Research – and in memory of Caroline March. Caroline’s brother Tom and sister-in-law Piggy March are among those who left Blair Castle today (20 November) en route to the Savoy in London, which they hope to reach on 30 November. Also joining them is former event rider Catriona Williams, who has flown from New Zealand to join Cycle4Caroline. Catriona, who was paralysed in a fall 22 years ago, set up a trust to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

Read more from Catriona and about the ride

A golden year

In our latest exclusive interview for H&H subscribers, senior news writer Lucy Elder speaks to Olympic team gold medallist and Burghley winner Ros Canter about her stellar year. It fell into two distinct halves, Ros said, in each of which she achieved a lifelong ambition. Ros talks about her achievements sinking in and experiences such as returning to the Olympics after the competition and going to 10 Downing Street. “But life very much goes on,” she said. “I’m still, first and foremost, a mother, and an event rider, trying to juggle – and life is still one big juggling act.”

Read the exclusive interview

Winter hits

As much of the UK has had its first real taste of winter this week, H&H is here to help. We look at top tips to stop your water buckets freezing when the temperature drops. Advice includes the type of container, where you put them and what in to help keep your horses’ access to water at all times. We also investigate whether it’s safe to ride on snow, and look at the best wellies to keep your feet warm.

Check out our winter horse care articles

