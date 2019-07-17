Rider who died following cross-country fall named

The rider who died following a cross-country fall at a riding club horse trials has been named as Clare Bedford.

Mrs Bedford, 31, from Rugby in Warwickshire, died on Saturday (13 July) as a result of a fall while competing in a 100cm section at the Solihull Riding Club one-day-event.

The horse she was riding was unharmed.

“Our thoughts are with Clare’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said the latest statement from Solihull Riding Club on 17 July.

“British Riding Clubs is carrying out an investigation into the incident and assisting the local authority with their usual inquiry.”

Mrs Bedford was first attended to by paramedics, who were on site as part of the event organisation.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service told H&H on Monday (15 July) that staff attended Solihull Riding Club at 4.35pm on Saturday following reports a woman had fallen from her horse and was in cardiac arrest.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a British Assoication for Immediate Care emergency doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire air ambulance were also sent to the scene.

“On arrival, ambulance staff found people at the scene carrying out CPR on the woman,” said the spokesman. “Ambulance staff took over but sadly it was not possible to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

