Rider size rules, farewell to a horse who won it all and other things the equestrian world is talking about





New rules

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) is to enforce its rider-horse weight ratios as part of a new horse welfare framework. The charity’s national championships take place this week, at which combinations may be awarded certificates to show they are suitably mounted. RoR states that the ideal maximum weight carried by any horse is 17% of its own bodyweight; the absolute maximum is 20%. “These rules aren’t about judgement, they’re about giving our ex-racehorses the best possible life after racing,” an RoR spokesperson said.

Farewell to a showjumping star

Shane Breen and William Funnell have paid tribute to the great Dorada, who has died aged 27, having won in every type of class he contested. The Breens described the little chestnut as “a legend in the ring” who would be “for ever in our hearts”. “Everywhere we went, he won – either a jump-off class or a speed class,” Shane said. “From speed Derbys to Derbys to grands prix to speed horse of the year – he excelled at everything.” William added: “He was a little dinger – a lovely, lovely character. I think everybody who had him had a lot of fun with him.”

Giving back

Applications are open for a beneficiary scheme set up by the Georgie Campbell Foundation. The charity, founded in memory of five-star eventer Georgie who suffered fatal injuries in a fall last year, is offering a bursary including training and business support, to an up-and-coming event rider. “We set up the foundation to give back to the sport Georgie loved,” said Georgie’s husband Jesse Campbell. “In addition to working to improve cross-country safety, we will provide the help that would have made it easier for young Georgie to set up her eventing business.”

