Rider dies in hospital after suffering fall from horse on road

A rider has died days after she suffered a fall from a horse on the road.

It is understood the 64-year-old woman fell off at Hayne Cross, Lewdown in Okehampton, North Devon, last week (Friday, 14 December).

A spokesman for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 11:35am with reports of a female rider having been thrown from her horse.

“A woman from Launceston had initially sustained a head injury, but also suffered a medical episode at the scene following her fall.”

The rider was initially treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics, but was then flown to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance for treatment. She was in intensive care over the weekend, but the police have since been informed that the woman has passed away.

A police investigation was launched following the incident and all witnesses have been identified.

“Following enquiries, police were satisfied that there was no third party involvement into this incident and that no further policing action needs to be taken in relation to this matter, at this time,” said the spokesman.

“Next of kin has been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.”

Police also said there was a lorry driving in the area of the accident at the time, but added: “Part of our enquiries were to establish if any vehicles were involved and deemed to be driving irresponsibly – we are currently satisfied that the driver had acted responsibly so at this time has no case to answer.”

