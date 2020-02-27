Revamped H&H show guide out as competition season approaches

It’s that time of year again – the competition season is inching ever nearer, which means the Horse & Hound show guide is out.

Today’s (27 February) edition of the magazine is a special edition, revamping and rejuvenating our annual early-spring guide to competition.

It features all the key events that should be on every rider and spectator’s radar this season, from dressage to showing, racing to polo, county shows to the Global Champions Tour, by region.

You’ll find lists of shows new to the calendar for 2020, as well as our pick of events in all disciplines at grassroots level. Find out where you should be heading if you want to rub shoulders with your heroes, and those you should put in the diary if you’ve got the children in tow and are looking for a family day out.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Also in the show guide, eventing legend William Fox-Pitt gets everyone’s season off to the best possible start by revealing his training mantras and essential exercises, and H&H goes behind the scenes at Lottie Fry’s base in the Netherlands to find out what is making this extraordinarily talent rider such a force — and a contender for Tokyo 2020.

“We have changed the style of our show guide this year to celebrate great competition in the UK and our fantastic events and hope the issue will inspire riders for the season ahead. Some will notice we are not running our show listings this time, which is in response to reader feedback and knowing that riders are now predominantly searching for events online and can do so at our sister site Equo Events.

“I hope you enjoy the new look show guide — do let us know what you think.”

