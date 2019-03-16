19 delightful show ring moments H&H captured during 2018…

Need some motivation to get going for this year’s coming show season? Take a look at these 19 show ring moments H&H’s photographers captured during last year’s busy calendar of shows.

If these snaps don’t make you want to get back out, we don’t know what will…

1. Cuddles for a gentle giant

Bromford Kingsman — pictured at the National Shire Show where he took reserve in the gelding championship — receives a hug from his proud handler. Owned by Greg Rawlins, the then three-year-old is by Red Brae Black Jack out of Bromford Lady Diana.

2. A family affair

At NCPA Lancashire in April, Maddison Speakman wins the Heritage small breeds class with her Welsh section A Delami Verdi, while her mother, Emma, competes in the show ring for the first time in 20 years. She was placed with her Connemara Drummore Prince Charlie.

3. Who’s got the most interesting view?

The South of England Spring Show intermediate champions appear to have both spotted something going on elsewhere on the show ground.

4. We came for the cuddly toys

North of England Spring Show awards cuddly toys to the championship winners from the mini pony sections. Here, Matilda Holmes and Hollybush Enchantment — who seems to be eyeing up her new stable mate — wins the show pony crown with handler and producer Sharn Linney.

5. Emotional victory

An emotional moment for Jo Bates when she clinches the 2018 hack accolade at the Royal Windsor on the ever-consistent Elusive.

6. Papped mid-appointment

Nigel Peel and Richard Mills are snapped during their judging appointment at Devon County Show, where they were tasked with sorting the hunter line ups.

7. Hey, handsome

Kirstine Douglas dominates in the ridden hunter classes at Notts County Show. Pictured getting a stroke from the ride judge is her winning middleweight and section champion, Morean Hamilton’s Annaghmore Huntsman. The producer also won the heavyweight class on Amanda Pleet’s Bloomfield Ambition.

8. Making memories

Selfie time for Devon County show hunter pony champion Carnsdale Cracker Jack and Chantel Searle.

9. Did I do well?

Virginia Russell-Woods’ foal looks delighted with his performance at Midland counties, where he was crowned overall supreme foal. His mother, Stage Music, was reserve in the Cuddy championship.

10. Young talent

Charlotte Kilbey is in the zone as she stands up Welsh section A mare Idyllic Guinevere in the Cuddy in-hand championship at Royal Cornwall. The pair took the reserve accolade, just missing out on their ticket.

11. We did it

Ian Smeeth looks delighted as It’s The Kings Speech ‘goes for it’ during his lap of honour at Royal Cornwall.

12. Supreme victory

Middleweight hunter Bloomfield Valhalla gets a rewarding pat from his owner Polly Coles who piloted him to the supreme of show award at the National Hunter Championships.

13. Mid-class breather

A combination takes a quick break during a mammoth Fell, Dales and Highland HOYS qualifier at NPS Area 25’s summer show.

14. Guess what we just did…

Emilia Demetriou lets someone know she’s just qualified for HOYS at NPS Area 25 on her M&M lead rein pony Hackamore Jorja Brown.

15. Let me fix your hair

Beth Simons with her own Welsh section D Ballynacoy Prince pictured as they’re called forward to take the M&M title at the Great Yorkshire Show.

16. Side eye

Cadlanvalley Buzby appears to know he’s being snapped as he waits to hear the results of the RIHS young riders championship. Buzby went on to win this title with his rider Libby Grota.

17. Look, one handed!

Eve Duggan celebrates as she lands the home produced championship with her 15hh show hunter pony Withymoor Damsel at the BSPS Summer Championships.

18. Turbo charge

Zara Weir and Beech hall Ryan let rip down the Arena UK centre line as they clinch the Nobel Bing working hunter pony supreme at the BSPS Summer Championships.

19. Congratulatory hug

Sarah Carey receives a well-deserved hug as she lands the hack of the year title on her home-produced gelding Pearly King.

