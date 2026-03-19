10 thoroughbreds including ‘one of the thinnest we’d ever seen’ now thriving in their home for life





Ten thoroughbreds including one of the thinnest horses Redwings had ever seen are thriving in their home for life after their owner was prosecuted for welfare offences.

The charity took in four mares last March and six last month, all owned by a man from Suffolk who was banned from keeping animals for life in an RSPCA court case.

Chloe Jefferd, one of Redwings’ welfare vets overseeing the horses’ care, said a mare named Harmonia was in the worst condition of the first four mares to arrive.

“She was severely emaciated and very weak as a result,” she said. “She was one of the thinnest horses our staff had ever seen and very poorly. Severe worm damage meant she needed a plasma transfusion and intensive care.”

The other three mares were in foal, and in very poor condition.

“Very sadly we lost Solo to severe parasitic worm disease shortly after her arrival,”Ms Jefferd said.

“Calypso was a wonderful mum but after a tumultuous weekend of round-the-clock care, her foal, who was born with several health issues, tragically died.

“Happily, Electra gave birth to a healthy colt, Echo, who is doing well so far.”

The four mares and the one surviving foal spent five months being cared for at Redwings’ quarantine centre. A year after their rescue, they have “settled into sanctuary life and working with Redwings’ behaviour team who are preparing them for their futures, whether that be inside or outside of sanctuary care”.

In February, they were joined by a stallion, a mare and her foal, two colts and a gelding from the same location.

“Sadly, the stallion also needed a plasma transfusion because of his parasitic worm burden,” Ms Jefferd said. “All have needed treatment for worms and the stallion and colts will need castrating.

“Whilst this is what we’re here to do, it’s becoming more and more difficult. Times are very tough and we need our supporters’ help more than ever to continue to be ready to rescue horses, ponies, donkeys and mules like these, when they need us most.”

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