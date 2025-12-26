



A pony who was rescued from “appalling” conditions, with some 70 equids and 450 animals in total, has a new home in time for Christmas – and for good.

Will, whose problem with his jaw means he needed a specialist home, arrived at Redwings’ Caldecott centre in Norfolk this month, where he has a home for life. He was one of hundreds of animals removed from a large farm in November 2023, in a rescue operation involving more than 100 people from eight charities, with vets and police.

“There were 455 animals of 19 different species removed from appalling conditions in two fields, barns, outbuildings, sheds and filthy hutches,” a Redwings spokesperson said.

“Virtually all the animals had not received veterinary care, and several had to be put to sleep to end their suffering.

“Donkeys and horses were suffering from rotting feet without attention from a vet or a farrier, one donkey was so lame, she was put to sleep to end her suffering. Some were underweight, others had not received treatment for parasites or proper dental care.

“Over half the equines seized were in poor body condition. The floors of barns and enclosures were deep in faeces and stinking, mouldy forage. Most of the mares had mixed with stallions and were pregnant.”

A 52-year-old man from Nottinghamshire was jailed and banned from keeping animals for life in September, having pleaded guilty to 25 animal welfare offences. A 33-year-old woman from Nottinghamshire was given a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping dogs for five years, having pleaded guilty to two offences.

Redwings’ head of welfare and behaviour Nic de Brauwere took part in the rescue.

“This was a very challenging two days working with often nervous and unhandled ponies and donkeys who were trapped in horrible living conditions,” he said.

“It was heartbreaking to see just how poor their quality of life was but being able to help them by supporting the humane catching, vet assessments and loading on to the many horseboxes, knowing they were heading to a much brighter future, was very rewarding.

“I’m pleased that one of the ponies I got to work with has his forever home with us here at Redwings.”

Mr de Brauwere explained that part of Will’s jaw is shorter than the other and his teeth do not meet as they should.

“He will therefore need close monitoring, regular dental check-ups and regular dental maintenance to live a happy and healthy life, all things which we are able to provide for him here at Redwings thanks to the generosity of our supporters,” he said.

“I’m happy to say that he’s settling in well at Redwings Caldecott where he’s sharing a field with another pony, Tyson, over the winter. He’ll be introduced to a bigger herd in the spring.”

