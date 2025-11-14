Reports two much-loved British equestrian brands have closed their factory doors





Equestrian brands Thermatex and Griffin NuuMed have stopped manufacturing, it is understood.

A UK stockist, Pioneer Endurance, shared the news on social media on Wednesday (12 November). H&H has attempted to contact both Thermatex and Griffin NuuMed via email and telephone, and parent company Baaj Capital. The brands’ websites are no longer live and it is understood that their factory, in Cardigan, Wales, closed on 7 November.

The news follows a rocky two years for the brands, which were originally manufactured by Vale Brothers. Thermatex is well known for its long-lasting cooler rugs, and Griffin NuuMed’s products included numnahs and saddle pads.

In September 2023 Vale Brothers announced it had gone into administration – putting 80 jobs at risk across Thermatex, Griffin NuuMed, Harry Dabbs and Jeffries Saddlery. At the time, managing director Mr Wilkes told H&H that this was owing to the effect Covid had had on the business, but also the Russia-Ukraine war; he said material costs had increased between 10 and 150% in 18 months, and on average 35%.

In March 2024 Vale Brothers was given a lifeline when it was bought by Jeffries Lifestyle Ltd – a holding company set up by Baaj Capital – and it was announced that the brands were secure and would continue to operate.

This summer, saddlery manufacturer Bliss of London acquired Jeffries Saddlery, Harry Dabbs and Vale Brothers – in a deal hoped to “give these brands the future they deserve” – but Thermatex and Griffin NuuMed were not part of this deal and continued to be owned by Jeffries Lifestyle Ltd.

Yesterday (13 November) H&H reported that manufacturer Charles Owen will stop UK production from 19 December, as a result of the lease on their Wrexham premises expiring. A Charles Owen spokesperson told H&H the decision had been “incredibly difficult” – but added that although UK production will cease, “we still have every intention to continue to sell our products to the UK and beyond”.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now