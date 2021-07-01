Regumate shortage: mare owners assured stock is on its way





Temporary shortages of the equine medication Regumate should begin to ease as the manufacturer confirms the product is now available again.

Concerns had been raised on social media in recent weeks that the product had become unavailable to vets and online stockists. Regumate, which contains the synthetic progestin altrenogest, is a hormone medication broadly used in mares to suppress their oestrus cycle and associated hormone-related behaviour. The product is also sometimes used in breeding to control the cycles of mares.

The use of oral Regumate in competition mares, in accordance with the manufacturer’s directions, is allowed under FEI rules. The FEI veterinary department recommends anyone using or planning to use the product on a mare should discuss this with their vet.

Last week the British Equine Veterinary Association chief executive David Mountford told H&H there was a global shortage of the active ingredient required in the manufacturing of Regumate, which led to a temporary shortage of the product.

Continued below…

Today (1 July) a spokesman for MSD Animal Health told H&H Regumate came back into stock yesterday (30 June).

“We are allocating stock to customers to ensure everyone can access the product. We expect a second, larger delivery within the next three weeks,” said the spokesman.

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 1 July, we bring you our tack special including expert advice from saddle fitters, plus we take a look at the best saddles for your sport and budget. We investigate why a woman is yet to win a showjumping or eventing Olympic gold medal, plus don’t miss our interview with Derby winning jockey Adam Kirby more. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.