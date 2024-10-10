Calls for riders to talk to – not about – each other on World Mental Health Day





Mental health in the workplace has come into the spotlight again, as equestrians are encouraged to seek support and talk to each other.

Workplace mental health is the theme of the World Federation for Mental Health’s annual World Mental Health Day today (10 October). The charity said that 15% of UK workers are estimated to have a mental health condition, 875,000 suffered from work-related stress, depression and anxiety in 2022/23 and the fifth most common reason for sickness absence from work is mental health.

“There are many things that contribute to a mentally healthy workplace, from providing staff training on mental health to tackling discrimination and bullying. Importantly, a mentally healthy workplace supports open conversations about mental health,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

Equestrian Employers Association president Tullis Matson told H&H that ensuring workplaces meet good employment requirements not only provides compliance with legal obligations, but can help in managing mental health issues at work.

“By following good employment practice, such as providing employees with contracts and adhering to national minimum wage amounts, stress and anxiety at work can be reduced for both employees and employers,” he said.

“As an employer, you also have a responsibility to operate with an open door and listening management approach. I ensure that my team understand who their line manager is, as well as how seriously we take mental wellbeing, and within our staff handbook our processes are clear in relation to this.

“Both these actions significantly benefit the atmosphere at our establishment and assist with creating a calmer and happier environment.”

Mental health is a key talking point in the veterinary industry, and the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) has updated its mental health online resources, which include podcasts, continuing professional development resources and advice on preventing injuries at work and eating healthily.

BEVA council member Sophie Eaden told H&H vets can experience “big extremes, emotionally and mentally” during their working day.

“You can go from putting down an elderly pony to a vetting. Ultimately, you’re in the car on your own, so you really have to have quite a lot of resilience to navigate those emotionally and mentally challenging situations and then be able to compose yourself and be prepared for the next call,” she said.

“I think we dismiss that quite a lot as a profession because it’s just what we’ve always done and what we always do, and sometimes we don’t necessarily recognise the toll it’s taking. We hope that by sharing these resources, BEVA members have got things they can turn to when things are feeling a bit challenging and piling up.”

Mental health charity Riders Minds is encouraging the equestrian community to “share a cup of tea and talk” on World Mental Health Day, in a campaign to “inspire to ask, care and talk to those around them”.

Riders Minds chair and founder Victoria Wright said: “There is so much time in the horse world spent talking about one another rather than to each other. It’s time to change that and unite. Let’s have conversations on the yard that discuss ideas and are positive.

“Take the time to ask how others are doing today and be the reason they smile and you smile too. Life is too short to waste time with negativity, it’s down to us personally to create positivity.”

The charity also encourages people to “ask twice”, if they suspect someone might be struggling with their mental health.

“The simple act of asking again, with interest, can help someone to open up for the first time,” added a Riders Minds spokesperson.

