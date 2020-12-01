Record-breaking female jockey makes BBC Sports Personality award shortlist

Record-breaking jockey Hollie Doyle has topped a fantastic year with her inclusion on the shortlist for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The finalists were revealed today (1 December) on the BBC. Also in contention are cricketer Stuart Broad, boxer Tyson Fury, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, footballer Jordan Henderson and snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Hollie has enjoyed a superb 2020. Despite the fact racing was suspended for over two months owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the 24-year-old set a new British record for the number of wins ridden by a female jockey in a calendar year, when she was first past the post on State Occasion at Kempton on 14 October. She broke her own 2019 record, of 116 winners by 5 December.

She also achieved her first Royal Ascot win in June on Scarlet Dragon, in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, then became the first woman to ride five winners under Rules in one day, at Windsor on 29 August.

Last week, she was named the 2020 Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year, and during a live TV show on 20 December, she will find out whether she has also scooped the BBC award.

A public vote will decide the winner, whose name will be announced by a presenting team of Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.

Newcomer Alex said: “I’m so excited to join the presenting team for BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Now more than ever it will be amazing to champion those who have stood out this year in their field, as well as highlighting the unsung heroes who have made a positive difference in 2020 despite how challenging the year has been for so many.”

A spokesman for the BBC said this year’s award will “reflect how ordinary members of the public and unsung heroes all over the UK have used the power of sport to keep the nation going through challenging times”.

The number to call to vote for each contender will be announced during the programme.

