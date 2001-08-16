Raising funds for YR squad

“Auction of Promises” will help raise funds to send the British YR endurance squad to the World Championships
Place a bid in the “Auction Of Promises” on Saturday 18 August andyou will help send the under-21 British endurance squad to the World Championships at Villacastin, near Madrid in Spain.
Lots include:
- a British Airways flight for two people to a destination of your choice anywhere in the world
- a ride in a hot air ballon
- a game of golf, plus a meal for four at a local club
- riding lessons at the Naval Riding Centre
- meal for four with champagne
- a family day out at the Royal Naval Museum in Portsmouth
- polo lessons at Ascot Polo Club
- MOT and service at local garage
- two pairs of HOYS gold tickets (including behind-the-scenes tour)
- VIP day out at the Animal Health Trust, Newmarket
The auction will take place at The White Lyon PH at Worplesden, near Guildford, Surrey starting at 2pm and will be covered by County Sound Radio. There will be a range of other attractions during the day including a raffle and bouncy castle.
Bids can be placed before the event, and will be taken in person, by phone and via the radio station and by email on the day.
For more details contact Christie Passant (tel: 01932 400421), Cindy Russell (tel: 01708 688075) or Sue Broughton susiebro@tinyonline.co.uk