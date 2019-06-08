Raids carried out over suspected horse meat fraud

Irish authorities are investigating a suspected fraud involving horse meat.

Planned searches have been carried out as part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent practices concerning alleged tampering with the passports and microchips of horses who were sent for slaughter.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and officials from Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, as well as the Food Safety Authority of Ireland are behind the investigation.

A total of seven properties have been searched across Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny. These included residential houses and a commercial premises.

“This is a Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI) led operation supported by officers from, Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau,” said a statement from the NCBI issued this week (6 June).

“For operational reasons and as this is a search and evidence gathering phase of an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.”