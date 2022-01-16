Racing tickets for NHS workers, eventing sponsor confirmed, plus more charity and partnership news





Blue Light

British racing has partnered with Blue Light Tickets to offer a complimentary trip to the races to all those working in the emergency services, NHS and social care sectors.

The Racecourse Association (RCA), the representative body of all British courses and Racing Together, British racing’s community engagement arm, has facilitated the donation of thousands of tickets for Blue Light Tickets members to redeem as thanks for their efforts during the pandemic. All 59 British racecourses are involved, as is the National Horseracing Museum.

“We are delighted and proud to offer this gesture of thanks to key workers for their ongoing work in helping the country out of the grips of the pandemic,” said Paul Swain, raceday experience and communications manager at the RCA.

“It is testament to the level of support from within our membership that all racecourses signed up to this initiative without question, for which I am grateful.

“I sincerely hope that everyone who participates has a fantastic day at the races, with our thanks, and that they continue their sterling work to support communities.”

Lycetts Insurance Brokers

The insurance brokers has renewed its sponsorship of the Grantham Cup, the feature CCI4*-S class at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park (1 to 3 April).

This will mark the 11th year Lycetts Insurance Brokers has supported BEDE Events, which organises Thoresby (pictured, top). The Grantham Cup was previously held at Belton, before the fixture moved.

“Lycetts are delighted to be cementing their support of eventing by sponsoring the Grantham Cup for the 11th year, and look forward to seeing many of you at the exciting venue of Thoresby,” said Anna Goodley, of Lycetts.

Ascot racecourse

The venue has announced funding commitments to provide crucial support for charities and the community in 2022 through its Ascot Racecourse Supports community and charity programme.

More than £25,000 grant funding has already been promised to seven charities for the year ahead through the Berkshire Community Foundation. That includes £5,000 to the Renova Trust, which provides housing to formerly homeless or precariously housed people and ex-offenders.

The Windsor-based charity DASH will also receive £5,000 to help its work to provide specialist support to adults and children experiencing mental health issues, modern slavery, trafficking, homelessness and complex needs associated with domestic abuse.

The Recycled Teenagers Club, Parents & Children Together, Slough CVS, Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and the Adult Dyslexia Centre will also receive funding.

Royal Ascot Cricket Club will benefit from continued shirt sponsorship of £1,500 and the Windsor & Ascot Driving Group will receive £1,850 from various donations linked to the e-Christmas card.

This financial support follows £3,000 donated in December to three homelessness charities in Bracknell, Windsor and Slough providing critical help over Christmas.

Ascot is also committed to supporting racing charities. More than £13,000 was raised for the Injured Jockeys Fund in 2021, and the annual Christmas jumper day for staff raised £250 for Racing to School.

The 2022 nominated charity for public donations at ticket purchase will be Thames Hospice. This initiative, where the public are asked if they wish to give a donation to charity when buying tickets, raised more than £10,000 for Sebastian’s Action Trust in 2020 and 2021.

Ascot will also be offering hundreds of complimentary tickets to emergency, NHS and social care sector workers through the Blue Light scheme, and to members of the armed forces through the Tickets For Troops initiative.

Harry Hall

The company has named its three charity partners for 2022 following a public vote.

These are Hope Pastures, which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes equines, the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust, and World Horse Welfare.

“We received over 7,000 votes this year which is more than twice the number of votes that were placed in 2020. It’s just great to see the equestrian community take the time to vote for the charities that matter so much to them. We look forward to welcoming our 2022 charity partners and of course donating and raising money for them” said Harry Hall managing director Liz Hopper.

Harry Hall supported and donated more than £12,000 to its 2021 charity partners, Brooke, Action for Working Horses and Donkeys, Riding for the Disabled Association and the Horse Trust.

Equipe and Zebra Products

Young showjumper Eve McCoy has gained support of Equipe saddles and the brand’s UK distributor Zebra Products.

The deal follows her achievements as part of the British children-on-horses side at the youth Europeans in 2021, where she was part of the bronze medal-winning team.

“I have had a brilliant year with Frankie [Non Stop] and am delighted to now be riding in Equipe saddles, bridles and accessories. My preferred saddle model is the Evolution Special,” said the 14-year-old.

“I chose the Evolution Special because it is just so comfortable and helps provide security in the saddle while also giving me the freedom I require to move with the horse especially when jumping bigger fences.”

She added: “It really is a team effort with so much support from Mum and Dad, but also Eleni Murphy who is my trainer, and her son Robert who rides my horses in the week at their base near Preston.”

