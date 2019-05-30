Queen wins nearly £8m in racing prize money in 31 years

The Queen has earned the best part of £8m in winnings from her racehorses during the past 31 years, it has been calculated.

Website myracing.com looked into Her Majesty’s results since 1988, calculating that the 534 wins she has achieved as an owner in 3,205 runs, on the Flat or over jumps, have netted her £7,768,448 in winnings.

Her best year was 2016, when her horses won £506,274, while her highest-earning horse so far is Carlton House, who brought in £772,815.

She averages nine wins per year, with a win ratio of 16.1%, and although she has never won the Derby, and does not have a runner in the race this year (1 June), she will still be hoping for success at Epsom on Saturday.

Matthew Newman of myracing.com believes The Queen has a chance of success, as her horse Sextant runs in the Class 2 handicap at 5.15pm.

“This year she has a real chance,” he says. “Sextant was an impressive winner on his debut at Ascot in May and with only four career starts, he should do better still at Epsom. The Queen has Sir Michael Stoute as trainer, he has had five Epsom wins to his name, so there’s a good chance she could see a winner.”

Continues below…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Queen has had six Flat winners already this season, and won £192,765 in prize money this year, but will be hoping for more success at Royal Ascot (18 to 22 June), where she won the Gold Cup with Estimate in 2013.

“She does it for fun, 100 per cent,” Mr Newman said.

“Her genuine love of the horses is not in question — one look at her face when her horse begins a run or gets to challenge will tell you all you need to know.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.