Public urged to make stolen one-eyed pony ‘too hot to handle’

The Blue Cross has urged the public to make a stolen one-eyed Shetland pony “too hot to handle”.

Basil, a 10hh piebald gelding who is missing his left eye, was stolen from his paddock at his borrower’s home in Gloucestershire at around 6.30pm last Thursday (21 May). He had been with the borrower’s own horse, who was not taken.

A spokesman for the Blue Cross told H&H there had been some reported sightings of the 12-year-old gelding but they had turned out not to be Basil, who has some distinctive markings, and is microchipped.

“We really want him back home safe and sound with his borrower, who is absolutely devastated, as you can imagine,” she said.

“We have had a lot of support online from people sharing the information, and from other charities, so we have a good network out there looking for him. Hopefully someone will recognise him and we can get him home, I imagine he is terrified. He was rehomed in February where he settled straight away and his borrower absolutely adores him.”

The spokesman added that Basil can be nervous and asked anyone who sees him not to approach but to call the police.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Gloucestershire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 479.

The Blue Cross can also be contacted on 07827 897255.

