Princess Royal gives rare TV interview to mark RDA’s golden anniversary

The Riding for the Disabled’s (RDA) golden anniversary is to be honoured in an episode of the BBC’s Countryfile.

The episode, which airs on BBC 1 tomorrow (28 July), is dedicated to the charity’s work as it celebrates its 50th anniversary and will feature an interview with RDA president the Princess Royal by Countryfile presenter John Craven.

The interview was filmed on the opening day of the charity’s national championships, at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire from 13 to 15 July, where hundreds of riders took part in events including carriage driving, showjumping and dressage.

An RDA spokesman said: “Presenters John Craven and Anita Rani spent an enjoyable day with some of the event’s 500 competitors, as well as volunteers and family members.

‘The episode features seven-year-old Patchwork RDA rider Lily McKay and her mum, Alison. In an emotional interview Alison explains how RDA has helped Lily and how proud she is of her achievements.”

The episode will also feature Talland RDA rider Tracey Thomas as she prepared for the championships.

“As well as RDA’s golden anniversary, the episode marks a milestone for John Craven, who is celebrating an astonishing 30 years of presenting the BBC’s flagship rural programme,” said the spokesman.

RDA communications manager Caroline Ward said the charity is delighted the BBC has “thrown its support” behind the RDA by giving it the charity the opportunity to feature on the programme.

“We are also grateful to Her Royal Highness for agreeing to be interviewed as part of the programme. It was a joyful day at the championships and I hope that viewers will enjoy celebrating our 50th anniversary with us.”

