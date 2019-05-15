Prices soar over £50,000 at Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction

This year’s Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction (11 May) attracted a top price of £52,000 — over 20,000 more than in 2018 and the highest top price at this sale since 2015. The sum was paid for the first horse of the evening into the ring, the Lord Leatherdale x Fiderhit son Jackson Van De Lettencouter (pictured above).

The expressive nine-year-old, who has been competing at prix st georges level in the Netherlands, was secured by Sara Lucas after a fast-paced bidding war, and will be competed by both Sara and Antonia Brown.

“He’s been well produced, but not over-produced, and we loved his temperament above all else — he’s very genuine,” sad Antonia.

“I trust Antonia and Tim’s judgement,” added Sara. “I liked him when I saw him outside and was so excited by him when he came into the sale arena.”

The second-highest priced horse was six-year-old Furstenball son Fürst, who was sold to Jane Gilby for £31,500.

“I’m absolutely in shock — completely over the moon,” said Jane, who found out after the auction that the phone bidder she was up against for Fürst was a friend of hers.

Closely behind Fürst was the licensed coloured stallion Monaco, who sold for £30,000 to Lucy Bridgewater.

Of the 19 horses presented, 12 did not sell in the ring. Among these was the hotly-anticipated Lucky Luke, a 10-year-old Lugato x Jazz son from the Netherlands who performed very impressively in the ring. He attracted the highest bid of the night — £58,000 — but left the ring unsold.

Three sires featured more than once in this year’s catalogue. Desperado was responsible for the wild card entry Iggy, who fetched £25,000 and Inspirado, who was knocked down for £9,500. Belissimo M was the sire of the smart five-year-old mare Bali, who sold for £13,000 to a phone bidder, and the popular Westfalian gelding Belami, who received a top bid of £21,000 but did not sell. Geniaal was responsible for two three-year-olds: Lurano, who sold for £13,000, and Lola Kadanza, who did not quite make her reserve with £11,500.

The total figure from the horse sales was £186,500 — significantly higher than last year for the same number of horses sold — with the average price also being higher at £26,642.

Continues below.

Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction results and ring prices

16, Lucky Luke — 10yo WEST gelding by Lugato x Jazz — £58,000 NOT SOLD

1, Jackson Van De Lettencouter — 10yo Belgian Warmblood gelding by Lord Leatherdale x Fiderhit — £52,000

14, Fürst — 6yo OLD gelding by Furstenball x Rotspon — £31,500

11, Monaco — 3yo WEST stallion by Moses x Fidermark — £30,000

18, Iggy — 6yo KWPN gelding by Desperado x Flemmingh — £25,000

3, Fürst Roland — 5yo WEST gelding by Franziskus x Florenciano 6 — £25,000 NOT SOLD

4A, Leroy — 3yo KWPN stallion by High Five US x Tolando — £22,000

7, Belami — 5yo WEST gelding by Belissimo M x Weltmeyer — £21,000 NOT SOLD

12, September Song — 3yo WEST gelding by Sir Seinrich x Lanciano — £19,000 NOT SOLD

10, Bali — 5yo WEST mare by Belissimo M x Ragazzo — £13,000

13, Lurano — 3yo KWPN gelding by Geniaal x Tango — £13,0o0

6, Curt — 4yo German Sports Horse gelding by Curriculo x Camparino — £13,000 NOT SOLD

15, Roccalina — 4yo WEST mare by Rocco Granata x Starnberg — £12,500 NOT SOLD

8, Lola Kadanza — 3yo KWPN mare by Geniaal x Florestan I — £11,500 NOT SOLD

2, Friendship — 3yo OLD gelding by For Romance I x Sancisco — £10,000 NOT SOLD

5, Santino — 4yo WEST gelding by Sir Heinrich x Roh Magic — £10,000 NOT SOLD

4, Inspirado — 6yo KWPN gelding by Desperado x Jazz — £9,500 NOT SOLD

9, Raadler — 7yo German Sports Horse gelding by Rankrado x L’Espirit — £9,000 NOT SOLD

17, Heartbeat — 7yo KWPN mare by Jazz x Lingh — £7,500 NOT SOLD

