‘A real horseman with a great heart’: former rider and president of national federation dies aged 73





Breido Graf zu Rantzau, the former rider and president of the German equestrian federation died on 6 November aged 73, following an illness.

Born in Breitenburg in 1949, Count zu Rantzau gained a degree in business administration. He served as vice-president to the German federation from 2001, and in 2005 was elected president. He retired from this role in 2021, following which he was appointed honorary president.

His term in office covered the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen, and the 2008 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Hong Kong. During this period equestrian sport in Germany came into question owing to a number of doping and medication-related cases at these Games. Under Graf zu Rantzau’s leadership, an investigative commission was formed and the squads were disbanded while a review was held. Following this, anti-doping measures were established nationally.

An FEI spokesman said Breido Graf zu Rantzau showed “great commitment in finding solutions and demonstrated the ability to address controversial issues head on”.

“At international level, he was a tireless champion of clean sport and will be remembered for his uncompromising interventions at many general assemblies,” said the spokesman.

Count zu Rantzau competed successfully until he was 60. As a junior he competed in dressage then turned to showjumping. He rode at the 1967 junior European Showjumping Championships, and almost 20 years later was fifth in the Hamburg Derby, in 1985. He enjoyed success at international competitions, and rode for Germany at three Nations Cups.

He was a renowned breeder and produced more than 60 registered sport horses. From 1986 to 2007 he was chairman of the Holstein Breeding Association, and was vice-president of the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses from 1999 to 2005.

FEI president Ingmar De Vos said Count zu Rantazu had a “strong personality” and was “very honest and always straightforward”.

“He was a real horseman with a great heart for equestrian sport and breeding. He made the German Equestrian Federation the modern and dynamic organisation it is today,” he said.

“I am especially grateful for all his support. Without him I would not be where I am today. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we’ll remember him as a great man.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.