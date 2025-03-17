



Riding school owner jailed for 17 years

James Tossell, of Orchard Farm, Ivinghoe Aston, who used his position as a riding school owner to sexually abuse children has been sent to prison for 17 years. The 58-year-old was sentenced on Thursday, 13 March at Aylesbury Crown Court, having been found guilty of multiple sex offences against three girls, after a Thames Valley Police investigation. “Tossell used his position as a riding school owner to abuse his victims over a number of years,” a police spokesperson said. “The offending took place non-recently.”

British brilliance at Dutch Masters

Britain’s Lottie Fry and Becky Moody were on top form at the Dutch Masters, taking the top two places in both the dressage freestyle and the grand prix. Lottie scored 89.705% for a virtually foot-perfect freestyle performance and has qualified for the World Cup Final in Basel next month. Becky set a new personal best of 87.545% with her new freestyle and could be high enough up the rankings to be offered a place at the final if others do not take up their spots. In the showjumping, Scott Brash narrowly missed out on a win in the highly competitive grand prix.

Meet the 90-year-old hedge-hopping partnership

This horse and rider combination who are still hopping hedges in style with a combined age of 90, having twice been faced with potentially career-ending injury, is inspiring for us all. Sue Payne, who turns 65 this year, and Louis who turns 25, are regulars with the Coakham Bloodhounds, 12 years after he was “written off” for eventing, and eight years after Sue was told he was unlikely to jump again.

Sue told H&H: “He can be very strong, and can be challenging, but I think all those horses of a lifetime can be. And he’s so kind; he might buck, but if he feels me slipping, he stops and scoops me back up!”

