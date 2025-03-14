



A man who used his position as a riding school owner to sexually abuse children has been sent to prison for 17 years.

James Tossell, of Orchard Farm, Ivinghoe Aston, was sentenced yesterday (13 March) at Aylesbury Crown Court. The 58-year-old had been found guilty of multiple sex offences against three girls, after a Thames Valley Police investigation.

A spokesperson for police said Tossell was found guilty, by unanimous jury, of eight counts of sexual assault on a child, two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child, three counts of sexual activity with a child and three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

“Tossell used his position as a riding school owner to abuse his victims over a number of years,” the spokesperson said. “The offending took place non-recently.”

Tossell has been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention and a notification order for life.

Detective Constable Kelvin Lennon, said: “James Tossell is clearly a dangerous offender who was intent on sexually abusing these girls for his own gratification.

“He used his position to gain their trust and made them think they were in a safe environment, in reality he was just grooming them so he could then abuse them.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victims for coming forward, as without them we would not have been able to bring Tossell to justice for his terrible crimes.

“I am aware that his abuse has had a profound effect on all of their lives and all three are still living with the consequence to this day. I hope that Tossell’s imprisonment will help them in some way.”

If anyone thinks they have been a victim of sexual abuse, there is more information available on the Thames Valley Police website or the Government website.

