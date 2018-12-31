‘We’ve both survived bad times’: pony helps rehomer through grief and illness

A pony rehomed from World Horse Welfare has helped his new loan home owner get through difficult life challenges.

Mekleth Wicca Warrior (‘Warrior’) came into the charity’s Glenda Spooner Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Norfolk in 2013.

The 13.1hh grey gelding was among a group of horses whose owner could no longer care for them.

All were living in poor conditions and one was very underweight.

Warrior had had little handling in his life and it took the team at the centre some time to build up his trust.

In December 2013 Sue Drew rehomed the pony after she had lost her horse, which had died suddenly.

“2013 was a terrible year,” recalls Mrs Drew. “In May I lost my precious horse after 35 wonderful years together. Four months later I lost my mum. I was devastated and felt completely bereft.”

“I knew Warrior had issues, he was nervous, could never be ridden and might not stable easily, but I had issues too and thought maybe we could work things through together. So just, before Christmas Warrior came to live with us,” she added.

The pony made steady progress and helped Mrs Drew over her loss.

“However, his work was yet done,” she admitted, “for in December 2014, completely out of the blue, a routine test revealed I had bowel cancer.

“Most of 2015 was taken up with surgery and a difficult regime of chemotherapy but Warrior was always there when I needed quiet reassurance and with his help I got through it.

“We’ve both survived bad times and put them behind us. We have that bond.”

This year 286 horses and ponies have found loving new homes under World Horse Welfare’s rehoming scheme.

But the charity still has 97 equines still looking for homes.

“Rehoming remains as important as ever with a wide range of horses and ponies in the charity’s care ready to find new homes where they can reach their full potential and free up space to help World Horse Welfare reach more in need of help,” said Sam Chubbock, WHW’s head of UK support.

