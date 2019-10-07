Pony falls on to car bonnet in frightening hit-and-run

The young rider of a pony who dented a car bonnet when she was struck in a terrifying hit-and-run says she no longer wants to ride on the roads.

Eloise Baker, 14, and a friend were quarter of a mile from home when a blue car struck Eloise’s 14.3hh Halflinger mare Blondie, at Nutwell Lane in Armthorpe, Doncaster, on 26 September.

Eloise’s grandmother Caroline Baker told H&H Eloise had come from a bridlepath but had to cross the road in order to continue on another bridlepath back to the livery yard.

“They were at the edge of the road waiting for the traffic to stop. Blondie got jittery and turned her rear end into the road. The car approaching slowed down but not quick enough and it clipped Blondie’s back legs,” said Caroline.

“Blondie fell on to the bonnet and Eloise came off. The car drove off and Blondie took off down the road.”

Caroline said a woman got out of her car and caught the pony.

“Eloise was fine but very upset. Blondie had some superficial grazes on her legs and Eloise led her home,” she said.

“Eloise is a very competent rider but this has really shaken her up and she says she doesn’t want to ride out again.”

Caroline said she is thankful Eloise was uninjured in the accident but that the situation could have been a lot worse.

“She could have hit her head, or Blondie could have broken a leg,” she said.

“I can’t believe the driver knocked a child off her horse and left her there with potential injuries. You don’t leave the scene of an accident.”.

Caroline posted on Facebook about the incident and said a witness came forward who said the car was a blue Ford Focus.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 856 of the 26 September 2019.

