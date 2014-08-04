Medal haul for Team GBR at pony Europeans

Britain’s pony dressage riders and eventers brought home five medals between them from the European Championships (Millstreet, Ireland, 29 July-3 August).

In the dressage, Rebecca Bell, Alex Hellings, Bethany-Rose Horobin and Phoebe Peters took the team silver (pictured above). In addition, Alex collected the bronze in the individual test on Der Kleine Lord, with Phoebe and SL Lucci claiming individual silver in the kur.

The event riders (Isabelle Upton, Oliver Williams, Thomas Tulloch and Chelsea Pearce) also picked up team silver, with Isabelle and Alfie XI leading the way with individual silver.

Gary Parsonage, chair of the GB pony eventing selectors said: “They all performed out of their skins. There was a lot of pressure and I’m very proud of all six riders this week.”

In a turnaround from the norm, Britain’s pony showjumpers returned without a medal, their best result being fifth for Harry Charles on Aroldo. However, Ireland did take team silver, fielding Michael Pender, Susan Fitzpatrick, Sean Monaghan and Grace McHugh. Susan also rode Rock Dee Jay to an individual bronze.

Don’t miss our full report from the pony European championships in H&H magazine this week, out Thursday (7 August).