Plan your season: British Eventing 2019 fixtures revealed

The British Eventing (BE) fixtures list for the 2019 season brings new venues and classes to the calendar, along with changes to international class codes.

Stapleton Manor in County Durham will host its first BE event on 17-18 August with classes up to novice.

New classes have been announced for 10 venues including Bicton in April, which will host a new CCI2*-S class (see notes below for explanations of the new international format names), Warwick Hall (3), which will hold four- and five-year-old championship qualifiers in July, and Burnham Market (2), which will be reintroducing an intermediate class.

Changes for Scotland include a new venue: Glamis Castle in Angus will run in August following the loss of Hendersyde Park and Aswanley this year. Eglinton in June will be hosting a novice regional final, while Forgandenny in July will host a four- and five-year-old championship qualifier. Kirriemuir which previously ran twice will now run on 4 May only.

Other changes riders can look forward to include a new BE90Ou18 class, a BE90 exclusively for riders under the age of 18, and the introduction of the BE80(T) regional finals for riders competing at grassroots levels, with the championship being hosted by Kelsall Hill, Cheshire on 27-29 September.

BE chief executive David Holmes said: “The release of the 2019 fixtures calendar is an exciting time for everyone involved in our sport and is the culmination of a huge amount of work by the fixtures team and of course the organisers. We are delighted to this year see the introduction of new events and new classes and thank everyone who helps our incredible sport run.”

BE has also announced it will follow the new international class codes in line with the FEI’s changes to the category structure. CCIs will now be known as CCI-L for long format with CICs called CCI-S for short format.

CCI Intro becomes CCI1* (Fence height 1.05m)

CCI1* becomes CCI2*-L

CIC2* becomes CCI3*-S

CCI2* becomes CCI3*-L

CIC3* becomes CCI4*-S

CCI3* becomes CCI4*-L

CCI4* becomes CCI5*-L

The previous Olympic and World Equestrian Games format of four-star dressage and jumping, and cross-country 38-42 efforts at 10 minutes will now be categorised as dressage and jumping five-star, while cross-country remains 38-42 efforts at 10 minutes.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.