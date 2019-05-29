‘The most perfect pattern of a horse’: Tributes paid to prolific show horse

Taran Hanover’s former Horse of the Year Show champion Whittaker’s Prince has passed away aged 12.

The prolific gelding who was by Kilvington Scoundrel out of part-bred Arab mare Unique landed many championships and supreme titles during his illustrious career and was set to come out for the coming season with Taran once again.

But he suffered a “sudden and severe” bout of colic and could not be saved, despite vets’ best efforts.

Sammy, as he was known at home, was bred by Margaret Atkinson. He was produced by Danielle Heath as a four-year-old and in 2012, he landed the coveted riding horse of the year title at HOYS. He was then sold to Samatha Nixon and ridden but Margaret’s daughter, Adele.

“In 2016, after Sammy had a year out from competition, I took him on lease for the following season to campaign him as a large hack,” said Taran.

“I soon fell in love with his adorable personality and knew I would never be able to send him back at the end of the season. So we purchased him.

Continues below…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Stand-alone HOYS qualifiers for New Forest ponies New Forest ponies are to get stand-alone Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers for the 2013 show ‘I thought I’d lost him’: horse goes down in terrifying dog attack *Warning: graphic image* ‘Max reared trying to get the dog off, then fell to the floor and wasn’t moving – he totally gave Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“Sammy fulfilled so many of my dreams in the show ring. We were champion hack at last year’s British Show Horse Association championships and he also took the supreme part-bred Arab title at the last Cherif championships. He also consistently qualified for and achieved high placing placings at HOYS and the Royal International Horse Show.

“He truly was the most magical horse. Jerome Harforth who produced Sammy for me described him as: ‘the most perfect pattern of a horse you could get.’ He was dearly loved and will be extremely missed. He had a big following and I am incredibly proud to have owned such a amazing horse.”

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. Don’ t miss this week’ issue (23 May) which includes the cob special as well as reports from all major competitions.

