Farewell to prolific breeder with a ‘passion for ponies’





By Stephen Howard

Paul Taylor of the Langfield Riding Pony & Dartmoor Stud sadly passed away on 8 February, after a long and debilitating illness.

Paul was born in 1941 and lived a full life. In his teens, he showjumped on the Yorkshire scene, but his real passion for horses and ponies grew when he purchased a Dartmoor pony mare, Janessa, from Lady Willingdon at Kilbees, and she helped form the start of the highly regarded Langfield Stud.

Paul and his wife Madge bred many successful ponies, including Olympia winner Langfield Canth. Canth was later exported to Australia to start a new dynasty of Dartmoor ponies on the other side of the world. A riding pony star was surely Langfield Harvest Time, who was a Horse of the Year Show winner among many accolades.

The stud in its early days was based at Todmorden, high up on the moors above Paul’s beloved home town of Halifax in West Yorkshire. Around 20 years ago, they moved to the slightly milder climate of York in North Yorkshire – but from both locations the stud was highly successful and its bloodlines are very prominent in many successful ponies today.

Paul was involved with a number of societies and gave his time and business acumen as a council member to both the National Pony Society (NPS) and Dartmoor Pony Society (DPS). He played a key role in NPS area 4 and was a founder member of the northern DPS.

In later years, Paul’s happiest times were spent watching his granddaughter Lucy compete at the highest level on both Dartmoor and show hunter ponies.

Paul leaves two sons, David and Christopher, two stepchildren, Melissa and Daniel, and six grandchildren, as well as his devoted wife of almost 50 years, Madge, who shared his great passion for the ponies. We send them all our sincere condolences.

Paul’s funeral will take place on Friday, 8 March at 12 noon, in Cawood, North Yorkshire.

