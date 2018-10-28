Two horses in Pau top 10 withdrawn from competition: one British hope dashed

There was shock at the final horse inspection at Les étoiles de Pau CCI*** this morning (28 October) when two horses in the top 10 after the cross-country phase were not presented.

The first of those was Be Touchable (pictured at a different event), ridden by Izzy Taylor. The pair were in third after the cross-country, but he was withdrawn before the trot-up. The 12-year-old gelding, owned by Sohie Dodds, jumped clear across country yesterday, incurring just two time-faults, but will now take no further part in the competition.

The other horse who was not presented was So Is Et, who is ridden by Germany’s Andreas Ostholt. They were in eighth after the cross-country after a clear round, picking up 7.6 time-faults.

This now means that Ros Canter has moved up to third with Zenshera. If she can finish this competition in third place or higher, Ros will become the first female world number one in eventing since Mary King in 2011.

The withdrawal of these two horses also means that British riders Tom Crisp (Liberty And Glory) and four-star first-timer David Britnell (Continuity) now move into ninth and 10th places respectively.

Another horse withdrawn before the final horse inspection was Designer 10, the mount of Bettina Hoy. The pair were in 33rd place overnight.

The sole representative from Belgium, Barlison, ridden by Christian Chabot, was sent to the holding box for re-inspection. But the combination, who now sit in 17th, were then accepted.

Corvette 31 was another horse to be sent to the holding box. Ridden by Andreas Ostholt, the mare who is now in 27th, was also accepted when represented.

