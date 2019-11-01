Owners urged to be vigilant after horse put down following deliberate attack

Police are urging owners to be vigilant after a horse who sustained such serious wounds in a malicious attack had to be put down.

The 18-year-old mare sustained a significant wound to her neck and shoulder between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday (29 October) in a field in Mendham, Suffolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the mare had been wearing a rug, which it is believed was removed by the suspect before the attack.

“The horse had to be put to sleep as a result of the wound,” he said. “Officers investigating believe it to have been a deliberate attack.”

Sgt Brian Calver, from the rural crime team, said: “We would suggest other horse owners review their security measures in their paddocks and stables, and we are also urging the wider public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“This is a particularly disturbing attack and one which we don’t want to see repeated. It’s vital we catch those responsible as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police, quoting crime reference 37/65784/19.

