Owners prepare to ride out in memory of horses lost in arson attack

The owners of horses killed in a suspected arson attack on a yard three years ago are preparing for a third annual ride in their memory.

Grace Tredgold and Ciera Battson will be joined by a large group of other riders, with permission from police, for a socially distant ride on 6 December. Their horses were two of 12 who died when Elmwood Equestrian Centre, Burnham-on-Crouch, went up in flames on 3 December 2017.

“My heart was ripped out of my chest that night,” Grace told H&H. “This is to remember the horses who died, and also because no one has been caught for the arson, and to throw more light on it.”

Grace’s 10-year-old thoroughbred mare Willow and Ciera’s 20-year-old loan pony Rex were lost when the barn burned down in 2017, along with Archie, Diamond, Gizmo, Priya, Rio, Minnie, Ziggy, Murphy, Alisha and Poppy.

Essex Police investigated but no one was caught.

“The police closed the case because there wasn’t enough evidence to question anyone, let alone arrest them,” Grace said.

“But someone knows something. If you do, please take it to the police, you can be anonymous.

“The officer has always said that if they get more evidence, they will look into it again and do their best.

“They’ve gone and we’ve accepted that but someone’s still walking around, knowing they did it and not having owned up. If they were caught, I think it would give us some closure.”

