Optional nosebands, Sir Mark Todd’s career update, and other things the horse world is talking about





Nosebands made optional in Swedish dressage

The Swedish equestrian federation has made nosebands optional at all levels of dressage from January, and rising trot will be allowed in some classes, as part of work to benefit horse welfare. The noseband ruling is a direct result of proposals submitted to the federation last summer. The federation is also mandating a minimum two-week break between competitions for all four-year-old horses and ponies. “The option to opt out of the noseband means riders can adapt their equipment based on the horse’s individual needs, instead of it having to be adapted according to tradition,” said Andrea Barth, the federation’s sport manager.

Read the full story

Sir Mark Todd calls time on racehorse training career

Olympic eventer turned racehorse trainer Mark Todd will not renewe his licence at the end of the year. Mark, who recently sold his Badgerstown base, said he had been “thinking about it for a while” and is looking forward to having more free time on his hands. He said he will remain involved in racing to an extent, and plans to do some more teaching – as well as travelling. “It’s been fairly full on for the last 40 years! There’s no point getting to 90 and saying ‘I wish I’d done that’ because it’s a bit late,” he said.

Read more from Mark

Olympic rider and wife expecting their first child

Danish Olympic medal-winning rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and her wife Rasmine are expecting their first child. The couple revealed the news on 13 November, sharing an ultrasound scan. “A mini Laudrup-Dufour is cooking in Rasmine’s belly and we are all SOOOO excited,” they said. Cathrine and showjumper Rasmine married in 2021, following Rasmine’s proposal to Cathrine after she won the Danish Grand Prix Championships in 2020.

Read the full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now