Online auction raises vital funds for showing producer Rory Gilsenan

An online auction has raised £9,000 towards physiotherapy treatment for showing producer Rory Gilsenan.

The auction, organised by Rory’s close friend Karoline Thorpe, finished on Easter Monday (13 April) at 6pm with all 92 lots being sold. An evening of entertainment had been scheduled to take place at the beginning of April but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Karoline organised the online auction instead. The funds will help fund treatment for Rory, who is suffering from the effects of a stroke and ongoing brain cancer.

Karoline told H&H she was “shocked and amazed” at the total raised.

“It went incredibly well, especially considering what we’re all facing at the moment. We had some fantastic bids,” she said.

“Some of the people who donated items then kindly increased their donations to let more people have the experience. One was a night at a cottage donated by David and Chris Bartram-Lawton who offered the same thing for the next three people who had bid.”

Other lots included lessons from top trainers and famous riders, stud coverings, hospitality days, tack, and clothing, with all the proceeds going directly to Rory’s family.

“It’s been phenomenal,” said Karoline. “People were bidding from all over the country. A top judge who isn’t on social media placed a bid too.

“There was also someone who didn’t win their bid who wanted to donate anyway. It just shows Rory really has touched the hearts of so many people.”

Karoline added the generosity of people had been fantastic.

“Rory’s wife, Vanessa, messaged me to say it was absolutely amazing and they are so thankful for it,” said Karoline.

“I’m flabbergasted to how it’s gone and the support everyone has shown, it’s been so rewarding.”

If anyone still wishes to make a donation they can contact Karoline via Facebook or email kjt080561@aol.com.

