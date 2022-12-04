‘One of the sport’s most dedicated supporters’: farewell to long-serving fence judge





The long-serving and dedicated British Eventing fence judge Pauline McKay died suddenly in late October, aged 67.

Born in Poole, Dorset, Mrs McKay was the youngest of five daughters. She developed an interest in horses as a teenager and at the weekends would cycle five miles to her work at Heathlands Riding Stables, in Corfe Mullen.

In 1976 Mrs McKay met John on a blind date. Six months later the couple married and moved to Germany, where Mr McKay was posted with the Army. They welcomed their son Jamie in 1978, and their daughter Kirsty in 1980 following their return to the UK. The couple relocated to Germany once more, and when Mr McKay left the Army in 1993 they settled in Poole.

Mrs McKay took Kirsty to lessons at Rushall Park Riding Stables, and so Mr McKay bought his wife a horse for her birthday. He later bought himself one, and this was the start of the couple’s love of horses and passion for eventing. Kirsty and Mr McKay competed, and Mrs McKay fence-judged at unaffiliated competitions.

When Mr McKay gave up competing around 18 years ago, the couple started fence-judging for British Eventing, their first at Stonar School. They went on to judge at more than 30 events a season, during which they built up friendships with many riders and officials.

In 2015 Mr and Mrs McKay were named BE fence judges of the year and they collected their award in the showjumping ring at Badminton Horse Trials, a big highlight for the couple.

Mrs McKay suffered with cartilage problems in her knees, which worsened over time. But she never let it get in the way of eventing, and every year she looked forward to the fixtures list being published. The couple’s last event together was Bicton International (19-23 October).

A BE spokesman said “without doubt, the sport had lost one of its most dedicated supporters”.

“As a controller, I am always reassured when I learn that John and Pauline are fence-judging, especially on a tricky combination, as they are such experienced and knowledgeable fence judges,” said BE controller, Carole King. “The fence-judging community is such a close-knit network; Pauline will be deeply missed by all of us involved in the sport.”

BE chief executive Helen West added: “When I look back at my time eventing, it is always with fond memories of the videos John and Pauline would post of me jumping their fence. I used to get back from an event and go on Facebook with eager anticipation to watch their videos. They have been stalwarts of the sport for so many years and Pauline will be deeply missed by the entire eventing family. Our thoughts and prayers are with John and the rest of the family.”

