One-eyed horses welcome in new class for those ruled out of affiliated showing





The organiser of a showing class for horses who are ruled out of affiliated competition by abnormalities hopes the idea will spread.

Jackie Coultas is behind the unaffiliated “Impaired horse or pony, in hand or ridden” class at Malton Show on Sunday (25 June). It is open to mares or geldings of any age, who “may have impairments” that do not affect their welfare but mean they are unable to compete under society rules.

Jackie told H&H that in the course of her work as a horse transporter, she has seen many horses and ponies with one eye.

“I thought they’re too good not to have a show career,” said Jackie, who also stewards and judges. “Some of them are such quality; I know a cracking show pony who had to have his eye out as another one bit it, and a lovely young Dales who had his eye out too. I run horses to the vet in my job, and it got me thinking.

“It’s through no fault of their own, and I’d like to give them that recognition in the show ring.”

Jackie said she had had a lot of interest and good feedback, and if this “tentative” first attempt goes well – she added that other shows have also expressed interest – she may try to create a series and final in future.

“I think it will give people confidence, get them back in the show ring, and bring the fun back,” she said.

