Olympic stars to shine at Hartpury as European selection approaches

Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester head the strong British line-up at Hartpury Festival of Dressage (3 to 7 July).

The pair are joined by numerous other stars of Team GBR’s dressage and para dressage squads as selection for this summer’s European Championships looms.

Charlotte brings forwards her 2018 World Equestrian Games (WEG) individual and team bronze medal-winning ride Mount St John Freestyle in the big tour, with whom she scored a grand prix special personal best at Bolesworth this month.

Carl also has his WEG team medallist in the mix, Hawtins Delicato, and their Tryon team-mate Emile Faurie rides the 10-year-old mare Café’s Caletta.

Across the rest of the show, Charlotte has four other rides — River Rise Nisa, Mount St John Valencia, Gio and Hawtins San Floriana — while Carl also has the rising star mare Brioso in the small tour classes.

London 2012 team gold medallist Laura Tomlinson is entered in the big tour with the talented stallion Duval Capri Sonne. Lara Butler has two rides — 2018 British Dressage national champion Rubin Al Asad and Kristjan, and four-time Olympian Richard Davison contests his consistent home-bred Bubblingh.

The popular combination of Hayley Watson-Greaves and Rubins Nite are also among the 21-strong big tour entry, which also features Rebecca Hughes (Rubini Royale), Georgia Stokes (Talented Mr Ripley) and Tom Goode (Dior).

Sophie Wells, who brings her multiple World gold medal-winning partner C Fatal Attraction as well as her grand prix mare Diadeem, will be one to watch in the CPEDI.

Sir Lee Pearson is entered with B Grandeur and Breezer, with other para dressage stars Suzanna Hext (Abira) and Erin Orford (Dior and LJT Diamond Crusador) also among those competing.

