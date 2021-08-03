6 things you need to know about today’s Olympic showjumping individual qualifier: Killer Queens, sumo wrestlers and shock results





The Olympic showjumping individual qualifier at the Tokyo Games is now complete. Here are 6 things you need to know about how today’s action unfolded…

Olympic showjumping individual qualifier news and results

The new Olympic showjumping format – and sumo wrestlers – proved influential on the first day of Olympic showjumping competition in Tokyo. While the British riders proved to be on top form on the opening day, there were shocks and surprises as some top names failed to make it through to Wednesday’s individual final.

Santiago Varela’s eye-catching course provided the horses and riders with plenty to look at, from sumo wrestlers to tricky combinations.

London 2012 Olympic champion Steve Guerdat was among those not to make it to the final to compete for the medals after picking up four-faults on Clooney Venard De Cerisy.

The new format, which meant riders qualified for the individual final based on only one-round, proved to be a major talking point.

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of the rockstar legend Bruce, was among the riders making their Olympic debuts.

And the ride of world number one Daniel Deusser produced one of the most foot-perfect rounds of the day.

