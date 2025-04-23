Olympic rider’s recovery from serious injury and other things the horse world is talking about





Recovery update

Top US eventer Liz Halliday has shared her own update on her recovery for the first time since she suffered a serious head injury last summer. Friends and family had been posting about Liz’s condition on her behalf since her fall in August, but Liz herself posted on 19 April. She said she feels grateful for the progress she has made, and that she has moved to Dallas to continue therapy at the Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), in her own apartment with her beloved dogs nearby. “To my fellow competitors who are gearing up to compete at Kentucky, I wish you all the best for a safe and successful competition,” she said. “My heart will be with you all this week! Hug your horses and your people tight, and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

A soldier’s farewell

More than 100 equine skeletons have been found in Stuttgart, on the site of a major Roman cavalry base. The bones have been dated to the second century, when the cavalry unit was stationed at Hallschlag. It is thought the unit would have had almost 500 riders and at least 700 horses. Archaeologist Sarah Roth said it is not thought the buried horses died at the same time, such as during a battle. Most were not laid to rest in a ceremonial way but one was found buried with a farewell gift. “Even after some 1,800 years, the grief over the death of this one animal is still evident,” Ms Roth said.

Kentucky Three-Day Event

Action gets under way tomorrow at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, and H&H has eventing editor Pippa Roome on site to bring you all the action as it happens. Top British combinations are among those in action in the States; find out when they’re due to start in the dressage arena, and on the cross-country course on Saturday (26 April) in the first CCI5* event of 2025.

