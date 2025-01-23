Olympic rider recovering from injury, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic dressage rider sidelined

Olympian Abi Lyle is recovering after fracturing a vertebra in fall. The Irish dressage rider had been preparing for an arena eventing competition with small tour mare Francesca II. The mare loves jumping and her excitement bubbled over into a big buck, which unshipped Abi. “Luckily, it’s a stable fracture so I’m still up and walking around. I’m waiting to hear from the spinal clinic about what the next steps are but the doctor said I could be back in four to six weeks – so as far as these things go it’s not bad at all, but in the meantime I’m on box rest,” said Abi. “My physical self means a lot to me so I’ll follow orders and not be irresponsible.”

Read the full story

Happy ending for foal born to rescued mare

The foal of a mare who was rescued from flooded fields as part of a major operation is “making amazing memories” as a child’s much-loved pony. Clover, formerly known as Rainbow, was born to Dove – one of 43 ponies rescued in Wellingborough in 2020. Blue Cross horse adoptions coordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson said she was there when Rainbow was born. “To see the little foal whose mum came to us extremely nervous and in poor condition, to now being a great child’s pony and thriving in her new home is just wonderful and makes our job so rewarding.”

Find out more

Leasing boom

Showjumper Ronnie Lee Jones looks at the growing trend of leasing horses, in his exclusive H&H column this week (23 January). Ronnie said he has clients whose dream is to jump on a tour in Europe, but the costs and complexity associated with having the horsepower and travelling to the mainland are prohibitive. “Some would love to go to Spain and jump a 1.30m, but they also can’t afford a horse just for that experience, so we’ve started to offer leasing packages, as well as taking care of all the logistics,” he said. “It’s a useful way of giving some of our horses a job and, for us, it can work better to lease them for six months and have them stay within our team than sell them.”

Discover what else Ronnie had to say

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now