Olympic hopefuls entered for Bramham and other things the horse world is talking about





Olympic hopefuls entered for Bramham

Three Brits with their eyes on Paris Olympic spots are among those on the Defender Bramham entries list. Ros Canter with Lordships Graffalo, Tom McEwen and JL Dublin and Kitty King with Vendredi Biats are set to contest the CCI4*-S – but all three combinations are entered for the same class at Luhmühlen Horse Trials a week later, so it’s likely the riders are hedging their bets and will not actually compete at both events. The CCI4*-S holds the most entries of any class at Bramham, with 91 horses on the start list, while the CCI4*-L has 38 entries.

The eventing community to remember Georgie Campbell

British Eventing (BE) has announced a two-minute silence for Georgie this weekend. “As a community, we will take a moment at all BE events this weekend, as well as at Millstreet in Ireland where several of Georgie’s friends will be competing, to stand quietly together and reflect. We ask members and supporters, whether at an event or at home, to join us at 12pm to stop and take two minutes to reflect on Georgie’s life and quietly send thoughts and prayers to her family and friends,” said a BE spokesperson.

A £8m Cotswolds equestrian dream property

Hill Top House, just outside Bourton-on-the-Hill, is on the market offering everything an equestrian could wish for. There are 10 stables, two foaling boxes, two tack rooms, feed room, three barns and more – while the eight-bedroom home, which originates from the 1860s, stands at the centre of 35 acres and comes with an additional guest house and bungalow.

