Olympia site gets the nod for £1bn ‘transformation’ development

The organisers of Olympia the London International Horse Show say they are looking forward to working with the venue’s owners on a £1bn transformation of the site.

Hammersmith & Fulham Council has granted YOO Capital and Deutsche Finance International planning permission to “transform the 132-year-old landmark into an arts, entertainment, events and creative business quarter”.

The five-year project will “turn the 14-acre site into a destination with leading hotels and restaurants, plus performance venues and state-of-the-art office space”.

Work will start next year, and the first tenants are due to move in by 2023. The aim is for the horse show to run as normal throughout the project.

YOO Capital chairman John Hitchcox said: “Not only is this great news for London, it’s also an example of a British project with European investment creating jobs and opportunities in spite of the current economic and political climate.

“We are proud to announce this plan and press ‘go’ on a £1bn project that will transform Olympia London into a global force in arts, entertainment, exhibitions and events.

“We will achieve all of this with minimal disruption to the hundreds of inspirational events that will continue to take place at Olympia London during the transformation.”

Highlights of the plans include a 1,400-seat theatre, a 1,000-seat performing arts venue, two hotels, a four-screen cinema and a 200,000 sq ft “logistics centre”.

A spokesman for the horse show told H&H: “Olympia the London International Horse Show welcomes the planned investment in the Olympia Exhibition Centre.

“We are very pleased that the venue is being upgraded and that visitors to the London International Horse Show at Olympia will have an enhanced experience in the future.

“As organisers we look forward to working with the venue and contributing to the detailed planning process.”

