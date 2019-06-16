AP McCoy speeds to victory with a different sort of horsepower in blistering Bolesworth ride and drive

Legendary jump jockey Sir AP McCoy was back on winning form with a different kind of horsepower at the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show.

The 20-time champion jockey put his foot to the floor in the new Porsche Cayenne coupé to speed to victory along with team-mate Oliver Fletcher in the Porsche Chester ride and drive (15 June).

“That was good riding, he was brilliant,” said AP of Oliver’s blistering round. “I was actually slightly concerned I would let him down!

“Thankfully all went to plan, I’m definitely glad he was doing the riding and I was alright doing the driving.”

Oliver, 16, who is juggling GCSEs with competing across the four-star classes at Bolesworth, produced a cracking round aboard Horst Van De Mispelaere — if a stride could be taken out, it certainly was. Combined with their firey pace and tight turns, this gave the team a strong start before AP took to the driving course.

“My horse is a real trier and really up for anything. Everything I asked him to do he did,”said Oliver, who was equally complimentary of AP’s driving.

“His driving was fantastic, wasn’t it! To be partnered with Sir AP McCoy is an honour, he is one of the best sportsmen ever.”

Bolesworth’s commentary team encouraged AP to channel the speed shown by his daughter, Eve, in the mini-major at Liverpool International Horse Show in December.

“I thought I did alright considering I could hear over the tannoy that I ‘did ok considering he hasn’t driven for 20 years’,” he said, explaining he had a driver during his racing career due to the miles he was travelling.

“Also my wife thinks I’m the worst driver that’s ever got in a car, so I’m quite pleased to win because of that too!”

And while their win was certainly convincing, AP also had a suggestion for a new class that he would fancy his chances in…

“I think next year we should have a class where we can do both — we would have a good chance if we could both ride and both drive,” he joked. “There’s a few lads who were driving that didn’t look like they would be riders — we might have an even better chance of winning if it worked like that!

“I think I would beat Rory Bremner on a horse,but I’m not sure, he could be better than he looks.”

