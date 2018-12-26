Older horses desperately seeking happy homes

Companion homes are urgently sought by the Blue Cross following an influx of older equines admitted to the charity’s centres.

There are currently 12 healthy older horses and ponies at the Burford rehoming and rehabilitation centre all looking for retirement homes this Christmas.

“We are not quite sure why we have had a sudden spate of oldies, but they all have wonderful unique characters and personalities and we know they will be superb companions,” said Laura Pearce, the centre’s horse rehoming administrator.

Bramble, a 13.2hh pony aged 20 (pictured below), has come back into the charity’s care after being loaned as a riding pony and more recently a companion.

The pony has “a wonderful laid back nature and is a pleasure to be around” but would suit a home with other ponies that need restricted grazing as can put on weight.

Happy to be left on his own when other horses are being ridden the pony is “an ideal companion for a private home” said the charity.

Emerald (pictured, below), a 15hh 23-year-old Arab is another elderly equine looking for a retirement home.

The mare came into the Blue Cross in after her owner could no longer care for her.

She has been shown in the past and is easy to handle and loves attention.

Brooke, a 21-year-old 16.1hh mare (pictured, top) is also among the older horses seeking a retirement home as a companion.

She is easy to handle but can become worried in new situations and needs a calm sympathetic handler to look after her.

“No matter the age of the horses and ponies that come into us, we will do everything we can to find them a new happy home,” said Ms Pearce.

Blue Cross has over 140 horses at its two centres in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire. For more details of the rehoming scheme visit the Blue Cross website.

