Nominate your heroes for 2019 Horse & Hound awards today

Now is your chance to honour the equestrian world’s biggest heroes – as the fourth H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, open for business.

Nominations can be made from today (1 August) in all 11 categories, with a few tweaks for this year. Brand new for 2019 is the Balanced Horse Feeds pony of the year award, while this year, the H&H lifetime achievement award – previously won by Nick Skelton, the late 11th Duke of Beaufort and Mark Phillips – is also open for public nominations.

“We are so excited to be bringing these awards back for their fourth year — and this time in partnership with NAF,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“Having been running these awards for a while now we have experienced what a feel-good event it has become and quite how much it means for those who are nominated and shortlisted to be recognised by their peers and have all their efforts celebrated.

“Winners have been quite overwhelmed in the past that what they do has been noticed and appreciated and that anyone would take the time to nominate them — it really can mean a lot.”

Nominations close at 11.59pm on 11 September, after which shortlists will be drawn up. These will go to public vote from 17 to 24 October, with the exception of the lifetime achievement award, which will be decided by an H&H panel, including at least one independent judge.

The winners will be announced at the H&H Awards gala dinner at Cheltenham racecourse on 4 December.

“Don’t miss this opportunity,” said Sarah. “If you know someone you feel deserves recognition, nominate them today and those with the strongest most inspiring stories will be shortlisted for the public vote. Let our legendary heroes be honoured and all unsung heroes be, well, sung.”

