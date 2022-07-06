Nicola Wilson’s progress, a donkey in a bus shelter, and other things the horse world is talking about





Progress for Nicola

Eventer Nicola Wilson is no longer wearing a neck collar – and has borne weight on her legs for the first time since her fall at Badminton Horse Trials. In a video update, Nicola gave an update on her physio, and her progress as she continues to recover from her injuries. The European champion reached a milestone as she managed to partially stand, and said she has made “a lot of progress” in the past week.

Waiting for the bus

Donkey Murphy had an unscheduled escapade last Friday, which resulted in a wait at the bus stop. Passers-by spotted the donkey grazing on the central reservation of an A-road in North Yorkshire at about 7am, and managed to catch him and secure him in a bus shelter. Police were called and located Murphy’s owners.

“Perhaps he was considering catching a bus to Scarborough to start a new career on the beach?”

Aachen eliminations

The blood rule was triggered at CHIO Aachen at the weekend, as three grand prix dressage riders were eliminated. World champion Isabell Werth, on DSP Quantaz, and US combinations Katie Duerrhammer and Quartett, and Adrienne Lyle and Salvino, were those affected. It is thought both American horses tripped, which caused them to bite their lips.

