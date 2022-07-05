‘It was exciting’: Nicola Wilson shares positive update on her progress from hospital





Eventer Nicola Wilson is no longer wearing a neck collar – and has borne weight on her legs for the first time since her fall at Badminton Horse Trials.

In a video shared today (5 July) Nicola gave an update on her second week of physiotherapy at the James Cook University Hospital’s spinal rehabilitation unit, where she continues to recover. During the first week of physio she reported she was able to sit up and balance her upper body, and had also started occupational therapy, during which she was working on “everyday things” such as brushing her teeth and dressing.

Nicola said the second week of physio had been “a bit of a tiring one”.

“I’m not sure if you can notice anything different about me this week – I have got rid of the collar, yes! And also had a haircut, so I am feeling much happier to be able to move my neck a little bit more and feel slightly more human, which is lovely,” she said.

“This week was also lovely because we did a partial stand so I actually weight-bore on my legs. I was in a bit of a position where I looked as though I was laying an egg, but nevertheless it was exciting that I was able to weight-bear.”

Nicola said she had made “a lot of progress” this week.

“It’s been a tiring week, I’m delighted they don’t do physio over the weekend. I’m certainly enjoying a little bit of quiet time before it all starts again next week,” she said.

In a family Facebook post it was also added that Nicola would like to wish the NHS a happy 74th birthday.

“Nic can’t thank the wonderful NHS staff in the Spinal Cord Injuries Unit at James Cook Hospital enough for the wonderful care she’s receiving,” read the post.

