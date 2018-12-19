‘A very nice Christmas present’: Olympia debutant takes grand prix freestyle title

German rider Frederic Wandres caused a stir when he claimed the Olympia grand prix freestyle title this evening (18 December), by the smallest of margins.

Frederic and the British-bred 11-year-old Duke Of Britain (by Dimaggio) finished their stunning freestyle on exactly the same score as Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and the 10-year-old Hawtins Delicato — posting 80.03%. However, it was Frederic who had the slightly higher artistic score, and therefore clinched the victory.

”This is the best show I’ve ever been to — and we reached the magical 80%,” said Frederic who, despite being in his first season with “Harry“, has previously scored up to 79% for this freestyle.

“To win this, against Charlotte and Hans Peter — it’s a very nice Christmas present!”

Charlotte used Valegro’s 2011 freestyle routine for her test on Carl Hester, Lady Anne Evans and Ann Cory’s Diamond Hit son Del (above), who has only ever completed one previous grand prix freestyle.

“Last night he was a bit sticky, but today he felt much more ready and prepared,” Charlotte said. “It’s only his second freestyle test, and it didn’t have a very high degree of difficulty — there’s no piaffe turns — but he will have come away from it really confident.”

