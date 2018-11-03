Champions galore — the next generation of jockeys lines up at Olympia

Coming under starter’s orders for this year’s Osborne Refrigerators Shetland Pony Grand National at Olympia Horse Show are a whole host of familiar names following in the footsteps of their famous racing parents.

Among the brightest young names lining up for this year’s ultra-competitive contest at Olympia, the London International Horse Show (17-23 December) is Olive Nicholls, daughter of 10-time champion National Hunt trainer Paul Nicholls. She rides the pint-sized racing Shetland Briar Tiffany.

Olive will be up against Alice Crowley, daughter of 2016 British Flat racing champion jockey Jim Crowley, who himself is a graduate of the Shetland Pony Grand National at Olympia.

Lucy Aspell, whose father Leighton won back-to-back Grand Nationals at Aintree in 2014 and 2015 riding Pineau De Re and Many Clouds, will be heading to the Grand Hall, Olympia, for the second year.

Nine-year-old Lucas Murphy is another blessed with racing genes as his father Timmy won the 2008 Grand National riding Comply Or Die. Up-and-coming jockey Lucas won a race at Chepstow racecourse earlier this month and heads to Olympia on Shelcroft Buttercup.

The fast and furious Shetland Pony Grand National is open to jockeys aged 8-14, who must be under 5ft tall. Past contenders who kick-started their racing careers at Olympia include Sam Twiston-Davies and Tom Garner. All proceeds go to The Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

The full field of runners and riders who have qualified to race at Olympia this year is as follows:

Lucy Aspell riding Magherdartin Beeswax

Alice Crowley riding Hillcroft Denzel

Poppy Dadson riding Merkisayre Sea Duble

Alfie Diaper riding Damerham Brair Lilly

Archie Gubb riding Gruntness Inogee

Daisy Harrap riding Cranford Fantastic

Zak Kent riding Briar Smokey Joe

Lucas Murphy riding Shelcroft Buttercup

Olive Nicholls riding Briar Tiffany

Madeline Reader-Smith riding Hollydell Poseidon

Scarlett Thornton riding Broadspring Phantom

