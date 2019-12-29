New Year’s honours for the equestrian world

Members of the racing and veterinary industries are among those recognised for their contribution to society in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list.

Among the 1,097 people honoured in the list, released yesterday (28 December), are trainers Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls, and amateur jockey Guy Disney.

The 11-time National Hunt champion trainer Paul, who won his 11th King George VI with Clan Des Obeaux on Boxing Day, said he was “really honoured and proud” to be appointed OBE for services to the racing industry, crediting the award to his team at Ditcheat.

Five-time champion trainer Nicky, whose OBE was for services to racing, said he was “overwhelmed” and “extremely grateful”, also crediting it to his team, at Seven Barrows.

Former soldier Guy, who lost his lower right leg in Afghanistan and made history as the first person to win a race under Rules wearing a prosthetic limb, was appointed MBE for services to horseracing, polar expeditions and veterans’ charities. Guy said he was “shocked and honoured”.

RSPCA racing consultant David Muir was also appointed MBE, for services to racehorse welfare.

Mr Muir, who was the officer in charge of the Lancashire Constabulary mounted branch for 17 years before he was approached by the RSPCA over 20 years ago, said: “I am extremely humbled by this honour and would like to thank all those who made it possible, including members of staff at the RSPCA, the British Horseracing Authority, racecourse clerks, the course veterinary surgeons, course inspectorate, stewards, ground staff and racehorse ambulance personnel, and many others – too many to mention!”

Racing consultant and former Down Royal racecourse manager Michael Todd was awarded the British Empire Medal, for services to horseracing and business in Northern Ireland.

Martyn Blissitt, the Scottish government’s animal health and welfare veterinary adviser, was appointed OBE for services to animal health, as was Ian Brown, head of virology at the Animal and Plant Health Agency, for services to animal health and welfare, and Jane Hurst, William Prescott chair of animal science at the University of Liverpool, for services to animal welfare.

